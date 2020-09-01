Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Gave MTV VMAs a Miss Due to This Reason

American singer Nick Jonas decided to skip MTV’s VMAs held in New York this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Nick stayed at home with wife Priyanka Chopra as they spent quality time together. The couple celebrated the 1st birthday of their german shepherd, Gino, who they welcomed last year.

Gino was an early wedding anniversary present from Priyanka to Nick in 2019. Nick shared a picture of Gino who turned a year old today on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Gino! Wow, they grow up so fast. @priyankachopra (sic).”

Priyanka also wished the canine via her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet boy (sic).”

What a Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers was nominated at MTV VMA 2020, for Best Pop Song of the year. The music video features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas with their wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Not just Nick, other Jonas Brothers have also opted not to fly over from Los Angeles for the show. Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner recently stepped out for a road trip together.

Joe shared pictures from their expedition on the photo-sharing platform. In an image shared by Joe we saw Sophie and a doggo en route sitting in a truck.

“Get in. Don’t ask questions (sic),” reads the caption.

Sophie and Joe became mom and dad in July, 2020. Sophie gave birth to a daughter at a Los Angeles hospital who has been christened Willa.

In the days after the birth of their newborn, a source close to the couple updated Entertainment Tonight on how they were doing as parents.

“Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie. The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl,” Entertainment Tonight quoted the source as saying.