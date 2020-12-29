Newlywed Sana Khan Vacations in Srinagar with Hubby

Sana Khan had recently announced that she no longer will be a part of the entertainment industry. Soon after making the announcement, she exchanged wedding vows with Mufti Anas. The wedding took place in a private ceremony. However, photos from the wedding took the internet by a storm. Ever since she has been married, Sana has been sharing photos of herself and her husband with adorable remarks.

Here is a look at some of her wedding pictures from earlier.

In a recent Instagram story, the couple had revealed that they are going for a vacation. In terms of airport look, Sana was wearing a black burqa while Anas was wearing a white kurta pyjama set. In the Instagram stories, the couple can be seen going all mushy. She had apparently captioned the photo as “Shohar & begum chale” followed by a heart emoji. Her husband too shared adorable pictures of themselves on his Insta stories.

The couple also revealed that they are in Kashmir. In one of the stories, Sana can be seen appreciating the natural beauty, while Anas can be heard complaining about the harsh winter there.

Meanwhile, the former actress announced the decision of quitting showbiz on October 8. She had shared a carousel of notes that were written in Hindi, English and Urdu. In her note, she had mentioned that she was grateful for all the love, respect that she has got while being in the industry. However, the decision that she took was to find out the purpose of life and to also help the people in need.

She captioned the post as, “My happiest moment May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.” Many of her friends from the industry extended their good wishes and asked her to do whatever makes her the happiest. Popular actress, Ridhi Dogra said, “Sana my girl, Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and every day.”