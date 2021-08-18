New VK Sasikala Audiotape Rattles AIADMK

“It’s the wish of the party cadres that I become the third-generation leader of the AIADMK party”, uttered VK Sasikala in a new audiotape that has surfaced on social media, adding to the woes of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

The expelled AIADMK leader, who is celebrating her 67th birthday on Wednesday, was heard talking to Roopam Velavan, the party’s cadre from the Thoothukudi district, where she said “Amma (Jayalalithaa) had left her party cadres to support me and that it was the wish of the volunteers that I should become the third-generation leader of the AIADMK”.

Velavan responds to Sasikala, saying: “We wish to meet you on your birthday but couldn’t.” To this, Jayalalithaa’s long-time aide asks her supporters to perform pooja at home and help the poor on her birthday in view of the coronavirus pandemic. She also appealed to her supporters to not violate the government’s Covid-19 restrictions in the name of birthday celebrations.

“Amma (Jayalalithaa) has left the volunteers to accompany me. So everything will go well. So far I have been celebrating all my birthdays with ‘Amma’. That is why nowadays I’ve no desire to celebrate my birthday. So, those supporters who want to celebrate my birthday, understand and help the poor people. Lockdowns must be respected in the current context. Corona exposure should be reduced and people’s lives should be improved. That is what’s important to me. I will soon come to meet the volunteers when the corona surge reduces. Volunteers’ happiness is my happiness,” says Sasikala.

This is not the first time an audiotape by Sasikala is giving sleepless nights to the AIADMK. In May this year, in a recorded call between her and one of her party cadres, Sasikala is heard saying that she will “definitely return” and promises to “sort out” the AIADMK once the Covid situation improves.

“I’ll definitely return, don’t worry. We definitely sort out the party. Be brave. I will return once coronavirus comes to an end,” Sasikala was heard saying in the audio clip.

A flustered AIADMK passed a resolution against Sasikala at the MLA meeting in June. It also expelled more than 17 party functionaries for establishing talks with Sasikala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here