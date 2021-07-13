New Twist in Devakshi’s Life Promises Better Season?

Erica Fernandes, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is back with a new season and promises to bring back the nuances of family relationships with Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari’s bonding. The first episode of the ‘Nayi Kahaani’ aired on Monday and the show dived in with a twist straight away.

It is revealed that Dev and Sona’s daughter Sohana is not theirs and they are actually parents to a boy named Ayushmann who has lost his father in a road accident. The two babies were exchanged at the hospital at the time of birth. Will Dev and Sona be able to accept the young boy in their lives and bear the truth that Sohana is not their real daughter? What will the truth mean for Ishwari and Sona’s family? It remains to be seen.

In the first viewing, Kuch Rang… brings the Dev-Sona flavour and there are some moments that take viewers back to their sparkling chemistry. Now, ten years after marriage, Dev and Sona are too comfortable in their relationship. Does this mean their loved has also waned off or will they stand strong by each other?

Let’s see how viewers reacted to the new season of Kuch Rang….

Taudda Kutta Tommy,Saddaa Kutta Kutta has became an iconic dilaogue now..Today , In first episode of #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi3 there too a little kid was saying that…!!!It makes me so happy#ShehnaazGill— Darshna Dhera (@darshna_dhera) July 12, 2021

Do you think the major twist in Dev and Sona’s life is good enough to sustain the show for a long run?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here