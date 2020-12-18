New Study Finds 5 Symptoms That Indicate That You Have Had Covid-19

With new information coming in frequently about Covid-19 , the coronavirus has left people confused. Some patients remain asymptomatic throughout the infection so it becomes hard to identify who was infected with this virus.

Scientists are continuously researching the virus to understand its effects on the body of the infected person.

Amidst this, a new study has surfaced that says that there are five symptoms which indicate that you have Covid-19 .

The latest study has been published in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, a peer-reviewed journal that publishes research related to neurology. It showed that 82 percent of Covid-19 infected patients showed signs of neurological problems even after their treatment. The research was conducted on 412 patients.

Let us take a look at the five signs that the study has revealed as indicators that a person has Covid-19 :

Loss of smell/taste

This is also one of the strong indicators that a person has had Covid-19 . In some cases, patients only lose smell, however, if there is a loss of taste, it is likely that the person will also lose taste.

Headache

It has been found that headache is one of the indicators of Covid-19 and has been listed as a symptom by Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Headache is said to continue even after a person recovers from the coronavirus . It could be a mild one or severe in some cases and might require medical attention.

Muscular Pain

Most patients who participated in the study complained of muscle pain. As many as 44.8 percent of the total Covid-19 patients who participated in the study developed muscle pain as a symptom of Covid-19 .

Eyes pain

This symptom is disputed because many people who had Covid-19 developed this problem but it is also being said that during lockdown, people have spent more time in front of the screen and the sore eyes could happen because of that as well.

Lack of focus

This is the condition where a person can’t focus on something and feels confused. During the study, 31.8 percent of the volunteers showed this symptom of brain fog.