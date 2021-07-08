New Agri Minister Shobha Karandlaje Strikes Emotional Chord with Protesters

I’m a farmer’s daughter and know their pain, said the new Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje as she tried to strike and emotional chord with the crop growers of the country who have been protesting against Centre’s new farm laws since last year.

The leader added that the government is ready for talks, and she has been given the responsibility to work for farmers. “It (discussion with farmers) can definitely be back. The government has talked to them, and is further ready for talks. We have to tell the nation that the government stands with the farmers. I am a farmer’s daughter, so I know their pain. I will work for the welfare of farmers and see to it that they get benefitted from the government,” Karandlaje said after taking charge.

The new agriculture minister was earlier offered the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio in the cabinet, when she was 42.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 2020, demanding that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

On July 1, former agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had asserted that the three central agriculture laws would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers, and made it clear that the government was ready to hold talks with the protesting cultivators, except on the demand of the repeal of these laws.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here