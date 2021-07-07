New 7 Wonders of the World Announced; Check Images

In 2000, Swiss foundation New7Wonders launched a campaign to determine the New Seven Wonders of the World, since the original Seven Wonders list was compiled in the 2nd century BCE. From that list only one entrant, the Pyramids of Giza, was still standing. Hence, people were asked to vote on what they thought should be the seven new wonders of the world, and more than 100 million votes were cast on the internet or by text messaging.

The final results were announced on July 7, 2007 and these were the results:

The Great Wall of China

The Great Wall of China is one of the world’s largest building-construction projects and is thought to be about 8,850 km long. The construction of the parallel walls began in the 7th century BCE and continued for two millennia.

Petra

The ancient city of Petra is located in a remote valley in Jordan where it is nestled among sandstone mountains and cliffs. It is believed to be one of the places where Moses struck a rock and water gushed forth. The Arab tribe of Nabataeans, made it their capital, and during this time it flourished, becoming an important trade center, especially for spices.

Chichén Itzá

The Mayan city of Chichén Itzá on the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, flourished in the 9th and 10th centuries CE. Under the Mayan tribe Itzá, a number of important monuments and temples were built.

Taj Mahal

One of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, Taj Mahal in Agra was built by Emperor Shah Jahān (reigned 1628–58) to honor his wife Mumtāz Maḥal.

Machu Picchu

An Incan site near Cuzco, Peru, is one of the few major pre-Columbian ruins situated in the Andes Mountains, featuring agricultural terraces, plazas, residential areas, and temples.

Statue of Christ Redeemer

This colossal statue of Jesus, is built atop Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Its construction began just after World War I, in 1926 and was completed five years later.

Colosseum

The Colosseum in Rome was built in the first century by order of the Emperor Vespasian.

Known as an engineering feat, the amphitheater measures 620 by 513 feet (189 by 156 meters)

