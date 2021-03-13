“Never Jump into the Conclusion, Keep Going.” – Maria Mumu

The main intention of YSSE is to keep the youth updated and motivated. That’s why YSSE conducts different types of initiatives and live programs with successful people from different sectors. ‘Ajker Tarunno’, Episode-37 arranged that type of a motivational program which is hosted by Musfirat Tabassum who is the business development Intern of YSSE. The live program was conducted on 11 March 2021 on YSSE’s Official Facebook Page. The honorable guest Maria Mumu was present on the live program and gave her valuable speech for youths. Maria Mumu is an entrepreneur and mental health advocate. She is the Foundering president of ‘Moshal Mental Health organization. She took 4th position in the Miss Universe beauty pageant. in 2019.

In the live program, Maria shared her childhood memories, educational background, and success route. She praised her mother who has always supported her, motivated her and in her stare, her mother is the strongest woman in the world. In the very beginning, she wanted to be a Pilot.

She told her life journey and the reason why she established the Moshal mental health organization. She lost her father at an early age, life upholded with many ups and downs with her mother. She didn’t feel pretty all the time. Before the SSC examination, she failed the test exam. It was just shocking for her, she got devastated. She fell into depression and wanted to end herself. She always felt afraid to talk with someone. But she recovered herself and passed SSC from Rajuk Uttara Model School and college. In 2018, her friend committed suicide staying in the same situation that makes her enthusiastic to create awareness about mental health. Till now she is a pshycology’s student and works for human behavior. In Moshal, some personality development courses can help people to develop the mindset and move forward. She has created a structure to help youth. She is hopeful about Moshal that it will grow beyond the country. The message of Moshal will reach in very rural areas.

In 2019, Miss Universe, Bangladesh participated in Miss Universe for the first time where she participated. She thinks Miss Universe made her more confident. The whole journey with Miss Universe was difficult but the ultimate feedback is for a lifetime. She thinks that participating in the Miss Universe is the best decision in her life till now. She has learned about discipline, nutrition, and so on. For Miss Universe, she can reach out to esteemed people easily and has accepted all sectors of people.

She suggested youth learn everything, you don’t know what will be needed at which level, fight against risk and make your risk tiny, take each of the risks and opportunities. You can cope with every level if you want. According to her opinion, youth is progressive nowadays. She recommended youth believe in their vision, keep motivating themselves. Challenge yourself. Be Passionate. Be Humble and understand that your feet are on the ground, you never can fly. Work for the goal for why people will be benefited. Just stand up for yourself. Every problem is within your capacity and you are the leader and shaper of your life. Keep self-believe and understand your abilities. Though youth is fast and evolved they are also so fast to jump into conclusion, Don’t jump into the conclusion, keep going. Be friendly to everyone, spread consciousness about mental health.

For women, she imparted that life is surrounded by a lot of barriers, struggles, and challenges. A woman has to prove herself on her own if people don’t believe her. You have to keep going whether your family or environment may be with you or not. Prove your strength.

Sumaiya Sultana

Intern, YSSE.