“Never Give up and never lose hope” – Manya Singh

The Miss India 2020 runner up, Manya Singh’s inspirational journey to the Miss India 2020 crown has touched the hearts of many around the globe.

Manya ran away from her village in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai, at the age of 14, carrying big dreams in her eyes. Her parents also moved to Mumbai to support her. Manya’s father is an auto driver who barely earned Rs.15,000 a month for the family. “My journey started in a very normal way. I have learned from my family to always remain grounded. I had to do a lot of hard work to reach where I am today. Whenever I lost hope, I used to tell myself, Doh kadam aur Manya, Doh kadam aur (two more steps Manya just two more steps). “Life was harder on me, but I was harder on my life,” said Manya in an interview. She worked at Pizza hut to make ends meet. She never had the opportunity to attend school as she had to start working in her teens. Eventually, her parents mortgaged whatever little jewelry they had. Manya quoted, “My mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree.” She somehow managed to complete her studies in the day then washed dishes in the evening and worked at a call center at night. “I have walked hours to reach places, so I could save the rickshaw fare,” she added. She auditioned for over 10 pageants but was rejected for her looks and for not knowing English. Manya’s strong personality encouraged her to keep trying for a bigger change that is yet to come. She mopped the floors at Pizza Hut when she needed new clothes and observed how people smartly carried themselves and spoke English.

Finally in December 2020, Manya signed for VLCC Femina Miss India 2020, where in her words, she was also criticized that she was just trying to get attention, while giving an online interview from the slum she was living in. 2 months later Manya Sign proved every myth wrong and was declared Miss India 2020 runner-up. Her story plays as an inspiring one proving ‘where there is a will, there is always a way’. Manya believes that education is the strongest weapon one can have with themselves at all times. Hence, she is currently preparing for further studies in management studies.

Nigar Shahjahan

Intern, YSSE