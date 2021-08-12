Netizens Think Sherlyn Chopra’s Pic with Raj Kundra is Photoshopped

The film industry was left in shock when Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. Over the course of time, several other arrests have been made while some actresses have come out and levied serious allegations against the businessman. One such name is actress Sherlyn Chopra, who has been making headlines ever since the controversy unfolded. Recently, the actress was questioned by the cops and she had shared several details about their meetings.

Now to prove their link, Sherlyn has posted a throwback picture from the first day of the shoot. She even mentioned that the shoot was for her app in which she had partnered with Kundra. Despite the photograph, the netizens were not convinced, and they slammed Sherlyn for using a photoshop application to morph Kundra’s face into the picture.

In the caption, Sherlyn mentioned the picture is dated March 29, 2019. The actress revealed that it was the first content shoot for ‘The Sherlyn Chopra’ app and was organized by Armsprime. She shared that it was a new experience for her as she had never been associated with any app before. “There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm,” she added.

Highlighting the ‘shadow and border line’ in the picture, one of the users wrote that it is quite obvious that Kundra was added in the photo. Mocking at the poorly done photoshop, another commented, “Ache se edit to kar leti (At least you should have edited it nicely).” An Instagram user even asked Sherlyn to not opt such cheap tactics for fame and money. “Such a bad photoshop at least could of hired a better person to make it look realistic,” the comment further read.

Meanwhile, Kundra’s bail plea was rejected, leading to an extension of his jail time. The 45-year-old businessman’s time in jail was extended after the sessions court on August 10 deferred his bail hearing till August 20.

