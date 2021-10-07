Netflix Slammed by Korean Speakers For ‘Botching’ English Subtitles

The massively popular survivalist Korean-drama Squid Game is all everyone is talking about since its release on September 17. The show streams on popular OTT platform and is quickly on its way to become the most-watched show in the world. While viewers all around the world are enjoying the violent dystopian drama, many Korean-English speakers are angry with Netflix for ‘botching’ the English subtitles of the show. A Twitter thread of Korean speaker has gone viral, after she gave a scene-by-scene breakdown of all the moments which got lost in translation. The user has alleged that those watching with subtitles are watching a different show altogether.

Twitter user Youngmi Mayer, penned a lengthy thread talking about how the subtitles don’t represent the essence of the Korean lines. She began her tweet with, ““Not to sound snobby but I’m fluent in Korean and I watched squid game with English subtitles and if you don’t understand Korean you didn’t really watch the same show. Translation was so bad. The dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved.”

She further wrote, “i want to do a scene breakdown on tiktok to show you what they could’ve translated to i might work on it today just so you can see what i mean and see what you missed. such a shame. translation is extremely important.”

She also added video clips, which were originally shared on TikTok, where she could be seen explaining the actual meaning of the show. She said that the lines spoken by the character Han Mi-nyeo, played by Kim Joo-ryung, have been totally changed by the subtitles. Take a look at the full thread below:

i want to do a scene breakdown on tiktok to show you what they could’ve translated to i might work on it today just so you can see what i mean and see what you missed. such a shame. translation is extremely important.— youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

also i want to point out that the reason this happens is because translation work is not respected and also the sheer volume of content. translators are underpaid and overworked and it’s not their fault. it’s the fault of producers who don’t appreciate the art— youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

i want to make one more point before muting this.. how stupid is it that in this country the media run by and large by white people get to criticize art? they don’t even know what we are saying. this is language but same goes for food art music etc…— youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, according to a report in CNet.com, users are pointing out that non-Korean speakers should change their translation settings to “English” instead of “English [CC]” as it is more accurate. People are noticing stark differences in the language of the show due to the change.

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Anupam Tripathi, and Gong Yoo in pivotal roles.

