Neetu Kapoor Reminisces Her Acting Days When She Choreographed Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor often goes down memory lane and shares some incredible throwback family photos with late actor husband Rishi Kapoor. She also shares about remarkable acting journey. Recently, the actress dug out a montage video from her Bollywood gallery and shared it with her fans. The short clip featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu was from 1981 film Yaarana.

The clip showed Big B mastering some dance steps while Neetu is seen grooving along with the actor. The video was a delightful treat for the fans as they all were refreshed with the remarkable performances of the duo in the film. Meanwhile, the video held a special place in the actress’s heart. Calling it very special, Neetu revealed that she set the choreography of this sequence in the movie.

The post instantly garnered over one lakh views in the past few hours and attracted numerous reactions, one of them being of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

As the veteran actress keeps the memories of her late actor-husband alive, she most recently posted a picture of hers with Rishi. The actor was seen in the middle of a conversation with Neetu. The actress described the picture as an ironical pic and went on to say that this was how she used to have a bird’s eye view every time he spoke.

Alia Bhatt commented on the picture with a series of hearts and penned “love this” with a laughing emoji. Riddhima and Maheep Kapoor too dropped red heart emoticons.

Neetu started her Bollywood career as a child artist in the 1960s and later went on to feature in the most successful films such as Deewaar (1975), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Dharam Veer (1977), Yaarana (1981) and more.

Next, the actress will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

