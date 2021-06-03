Neeti Mohan Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Nihaar Pandya, Pens Heart-warming Post

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya have been blessed with a baby boy. Nihaar announced the arrival of their newborn on his Instagram account and confirmed that Neeti and the baby are both safe and healthy. Nihaar shared a romantic picture with Neeti and wrote, “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our Newborn are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our ‘SON-rise’.” He posted a silhouette picture of himself as he kissed Neeti on her forehead when she was pregnant.

Sharing the same picture, Neeti wrote, “Our family, @nihaarpandya, and I are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes.”

Neeti, best known for songs like “Ishq Wala Love” from “Student of the Year” and “Jiya Re” from “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, tied the knot with Nihaar in 2019.

