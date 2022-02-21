Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik part of India-UK Week of Sport celebrations | More sports News

Cricket is a unique love 💕 story that 🇬🇧🇮🇳 share 🏏Watch the conversation between ace wicket keeper & batsman… https://t.co/FMC5G6u2Hd — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) 1645449919000

NEW DELHI: The British government on Monday launched the ‘India-UK Week of Sport’ to celebrate the incredible “living bridge” between both nations to mark India’s 75th year of Independence.Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and cricketer Dinesh Karthik are among the sportspersons celebrating the event from February 21-27, according to the UK High Commission It said a series of on-and off-the-field interactions will highlight the shared love of sport and the opportunities it can create for people across both nations.The high commission said the ‘Week of Sport’ will showcase the best of sport with events involving Indian and British personalities reflecting on their own journeys.“It will include Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, cricketer Dinesh Karthik, para-badminton World Champion Manasi Joshi , tennis legend Vijay Amritraj and India rugby captain Vahbiz Bharucha among others,” it said in a statement.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India share a love for sports. Cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and hockey bring us together. The Week of Sport is a celebration of this bond and our living bridge.”

“I look forward to more activities this year as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and the final match of the Test series,” he said.

In the statement, the high commission said this week’s activity will lead up to the ‘India-UK Together 2022’ initiative.

“The joint initiative, led by the British Council and the Indian Council for Cultural relations, will be launched later this year,” it said.

“It will celebrate the unique connections that can help shape the future of both nations through a diverse programme of activities — highlighting the strong cultural links between Britons and Indians — across sport, education, the arts, and much more,” the high commission said.