NCC Bank extends special credit facilities for low-income professionals

Staff Reporter :: NCC Bank has taken initiatives to extend special credit facilities at lower rate of interest under Revolving Refinance Scheme of Bangladesh Bank for low-income professionals, farmers and micro businessmen who are affected by COVID-19. In this regard, NCC Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TMSS recently.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director & CEO of NCC Bank and Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Besides, M. Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP & Head of Remittance & NRB Services, Muhammad Shahidul Islam, VP of CRM Division, Md. Waliul Islam, VP & Manager of Dilkusha Branch of NCC Bank and Sushanto Kumar Pramanik, Consultant, Md. Abul Bashar Bhuiya, Director (Finance), Surajit Kumar Saha, Consultant of TMSS along with other Senior Executives of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.