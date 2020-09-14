Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: British-Iranian mother jailed in Tehran could face extra year in prison

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was detained at Tehran airport in April 2016 and jailed on espionage charges, is currently under house arrest, after being moved from prison during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity worker, who has consistently protested her innocence, is now approaching the end of the original five-year sentence.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, her lawyer Mahmoud Behzadi described the new charges as “propaganda against the ruling establishment.”

“She was supposed to be taken from her house to the Revolutionary Court [Sunday] and an ankle monitor device was to be attached,” Behzadi said.