Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Pic, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Left These Comments

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, took to Instagram to share a video and two pictures of herself sporting a dainty dress. She kept the caption simple with just a white dove emoticon. Reacting to the picture and presumably, in response to Navya’s caption, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Vultures are coming,” and tagged Ananya Panday. Ananya responded, “Shanaya Kapoor, for the little sparrow.”

Navya has decided to make her own way. The 24-year-old is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. In a recent interview to Her Circle, a digital movement dedicated to feminism, Navya opened up about online hate and trolls that attack her with spiteful comments.

The entrepreneur told Her Circle that most of the time the most obvious answer to reacting to trolls is that one should not respond and just ignore it. Paying no attention to hateful comments is what Navya likes to do most of the time, but she admitted that there have been certain times where she has responded to trolls that really hit a nerve. Daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda said, “I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, ‘but what does she do?’ My response to that was that she is a mother and that’s a full-time job itself.”

