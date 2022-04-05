Nave Lakshya’s Soham Bandekar Honoured; Details Here

The Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022 were held on Sunday (April 3), and the fans are curious to know the name of celebrities who took home a trophy or two from the mega event. Among the winners was actor Soham Bandekar, son of actor-producer Aadesh Bandekar and actress Suchitra Bandekar, who also received the award at the grand ceremony.

Soham bagged the award for his on-screen role as a police officer in Nave Lakshya. With the show, Soham marked his acting debut on TV.

Meanwhile, an elated Soham shared a photo on his social media handle with his mother. The actor also penned a long note. Soham wrote, “Here is no I in the team, similarly there is no I in actor, some believe being an actor is all about you, your emotions, your expressions and presence, but actually it is about the people around you and the environment!”

“Thank you to my very close group of friends for understanding me and being super supportive

Also thank you, Gillette, for the constant clean shave look,” he further continued the note in the comment section.

“Ps. Jokes apart, I know it is a long message but this is the least I can do! I dedicate my award to each and every police officer, hawaldar, frontline workers, the audience to every person who has wished well for me and my dear aaka aaji and the apple of my eye Rajveer,” Soham ended the note.

Following the footsteps of his parents, Soham has put himself on the map in the entertainment industry. For the unversed, Soham worked as a producer for various TV shows, including Lalit 205 and Almost Sufal Sampoorna.

