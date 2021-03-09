National School of Drama May Have a J&K Centre Soon

The National School of Drama (NSD), in an initiative to strengthen theatre education and reach across India, says it looks forward to opening new centres other than four regional centres in Varanasi, Bengaluru, Agartala and Gangtok, said Paresh Rawal, senior actor and Chairman, NSD.

Speaking to press, Rawal spoke about the recent request received from Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for opening up a centre in Jammu and Kashmir. “We will soon be discussing the possibilities with NSD society members and government. Hopefully we will have a concrete plan to do it soon,” said Rawal.

“About the expansion vision of NSD, we are keen to set up centres in the most vibrant theatre culture states like Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rawal added. Meanwhile ‘bhoomi pujan’ for NSD centre at Sikkim has already been accomplished and we will be approaching Government of India for grants for construction of buildings,” he added.

Rawal also laid emphasis on the importance of declaring NSD as an Institute of National Importance. He said: “This status will further strengthen the institute by enabling to award degrees, introduce new courses like playwright, costume designing, property making etc, and open up new centres. We are in active connect with GoI to expedite the matter. Along this, the proposal of re-development of existing campus of NSD is also under active consideration.”

He also spoke about introducing new courses on various aspects of theatre art.

NSD says that it also plans to digitalise its archive.

“Presently, thousands of in-house productions and plays stored in old format. NSD is set to convert it digital, later to be used as study material or mass usage. The plans may include sharing of digital content with other premium theatre education institutes worldwide and can also be used for commercial purpose after resolving all issues relating to Intellectual Property Rights.”

Established in 1959, the theatre institute is also planning to collaborate with various eminent theatre directors in the country to produce 75 plays on the theme of freedom struggle and freedom fighters, as the nation will mark 75 years of Independence this year.

“We are also proposing to establish one National Repertory Company at Kevadia which shall showcase quality theatre productions to the visitors of Statue of Unity.”