National Civil Service Day 2021: History and Significance

Every year, the central government celebrates April 21 as ‘Civil Services day’ as an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizen and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work. The civil service is the permanent executive branch of the Republic of India. The civil servants are the administrators and ensure the implementation of policies of the governments, creating ways for smooth functioning of programmes and ensuring the passage of the benefits to the beneficiaries.

On this day, Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to Districts/Implementing Units for implementation of Priority programme and innovations in different categories. The Award function bring together civil servants to connect with each other and learn the good practices being implemented across the nation in the field of public grievance. This annual affair is eagerly awaited by all public administrators to celebrate outcomes of work done in the entire year.

History of National Civil Service Day

April 21 is chosen as National Civil Service Day to commemorate the day when first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, New Delhi. In his speech, Patel referred to the civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’. The first National Civil Service Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 21, 2006.

Significance of National Civil Service Day

Civil Service in our country consists of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and comprehensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B. The Day is dedicated to all those who are involved in civil service in order to commemorate their exemplary services. On this day, they also make plans for coming years. The celebration on this day motivate Civil Service officers to work more efficiently for the public.

On National Civil Service Day, the central government evaluate the work of various departments. On this day, the government also give wards to the best working individuals and groups.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here