Natasha Romanoff vs Taskmaster is a Fight Worth Waiting for

Fueling the curiosity of its fans on Sunday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released a special Black Widow teaser featuring her nemesis Taskmaster. Scarlett Johansson was seen in a one-on-one battle with Tony Masters aka the Super Villain Taskmaster in a one minute teaser titled Fight. Besides Taskmaster, the teaser also featured Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff’s sister Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. Black Widow’s parents, Melina and Alexie aka Red Guardian, played by Rachel Weisz and David Harbour were also visible in the teaser.

The Black Widow teaser shows Yelena describing the supervillain to Natasha, who says that he controls the army of widows.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is the first standalone film made on the character. The movie will trace Natasha’s life story as she confronts her past and reunites with her family to fight off Taskmaster. The movie will also show fans a side of the superhero that is more vulnerable as she uncovers a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Natasha will be seen dealing with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

In the teaser, the Taskmaster is adept at fighting opponents by imitating their every move, which is one of his specialties. With his photographic reflexes, the covert operative for government agencies, is seen imitating Black Widow’s moves as she fights him.

In one of the scenes, Natasha is confronting the antagonist on a bridge as Taskmaster studies her fighting skills. In another scene, Natasha and Yelena are in a car as they are chased by the supervillain who shoots a hybrid arrow at the vehicle which blows it up. The antagonist is seen carrying a range of weaponry, including a Captain America-inspired concave, disc-shaped shield

Black Widow is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 9.

