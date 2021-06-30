Naseeruddin Shah Admitted to Hospital for Pneumonia

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shah is “responding well” to treatment, his manager confirmed to ETimes. Shah has been under medical supervision for two days in Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital. “There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment,” his manager said.

Shah’s family including his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and children are by his side. Last year, reports about Naseeruddin Shah’s deteriorating health started surfacing on social media as the industry was coming to terms with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. However, the actor had rubbished reports of his hospitalisation, saying that he was “fine” and at home observing the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier this year, Ratna Pathak Shah confirmed that Naseeruddin Shah was not on Twitter after an unverified Twitter handle impersonating the latter posted tweets regarding the farmers’ protests. Ratna Pathak Shah said the couple had been “quite annoyed” with the fake profiles of the actor, operating on Twitter since July 2019. Earlier, fake profiles in Naseeruddin Shah’s name existed on Facebook as well, but since the actor joined the site and got verified in 2016, other accounts were disabled.

Shah, who studied at the National School of Drama and Film and then the Television Institute of India (FTII) in the late 1970s, established himself as a major contributor to the Indian new wave cinema during the 70s and 80s. While he made a mark in movies “Nishant”, “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Ijaazat”, “Bazaar”, “Katha”, “Masoom” and “Mirch Masala” with his nuanced performances, he also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with films such as “Hero Hiralal”, “Karma”, “Tridev”, “Vishwatma”, “Chamatkar” and “Mohra”. He was most recently seen in Bandish Bandits and Mee Raqsam.

(With inputs from PTI)

