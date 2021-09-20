Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Vinoba Bhave on his Birth Anniversary; Check Photos Tweeted by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his birth anniversary. He tweeted: “Mahatma Gandhi described him as someone who was absolutely against untouchability, unwavering in his commitment to India’s freedom and a firm believer in non-violence as well as constructive work. He was a thinker par excellence. Tributes to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his Jayanti.”

Tweeting some of Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s photos, Modi in another tweet wrote: “Acharya Vinoba Bhave carried forward the noble Gandhian principles after India attained independence. His mass movements were aimed at ensuring a better quality of life for the poor and downtrodden. His emphasis on collective spirit will always continue to inspire generations.”

Vinayak Narahari Bhave better known as Vinoba Bhave is regarded as the National Teacher of India. An ardent advocate of human rights and non-violence, he is considered the spiritual successor of Mahatma Gandhi. Widely referred to as Acharya Vinoba Bhave, he is most known as the originator of the Bhoodan Movement. Bhave was fluent in multiple languages including Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit.

He translated The Gita into Marathi and named it as Geetai. He refused to consume food for days by accepting Samadhi-Maran. Bhave left for his heavenly abode on November 15, 1982.

He was fondly called Vinya in his family and was the eldest of the five siblings. His mother, who hailed from Karnataka, had a major influence on him. He was inspired by her to read The Gita. Instead of appearing for an exam in Bombay in 1918, Bhave threw away his books in the fire. This happened after he read an article by Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhave wrote a letter to Gandhi and received an invitation to participate in a meeting in Ahmedabad. He became an active participant in many activities like spinning, teaching, studying in the Ashram and improving the lives of the community.

On the behest of Gandhi, Bhave took charge of the Ashram in Wardha on 8 April 1921. From 1951 to 1964, Bhave walked across the whole nation for 13 years. Bhave took the vow for celibacy and followed it all his life. He dedicated his life to religious work and freedom struggle.

