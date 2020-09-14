Naomi Osaka: The Black victims of police brutality the tennis star honored on face masks at the US Open

Osaka, 22, won the tournament on Saturday by coming from behind to beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in a thrilling three-set final

Having produced some of the best tennis of her young career on the court to seal her third grand slam title, off it Osaka also made a statement at this year’s tournament.

In each of her seven matches, she wore a face covering displaying the name of a different Black victim of alleged police or racist violence in the US — from Breonna Taylor in her first round-match against Misaki Doi to Tamir Rice in the final against Azarenka.

“I feel like the point is to make people start talking,” Osaka said.

Source link