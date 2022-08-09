Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Gets Emotional At Bimbisara Success Party

Bimbisara, featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role, was a smashing success. The socio-fantasy movie has won the hearts of the Telugu audience and restored the vibrant colours of Tollywood by putting an end to the dry spell the industry was trying to recover from. Bimisara’s success has also pleased the distributors. Along with the distributors of Bimbisara from the other regions, Tollywood’s top producer Dil Raju organised a little success party to celebrate this. Dil Raju had purchased the rights to the movie Bimbisara for its distribution in the Nizam region.

The victory party was attended by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, director Mallidi Vasishta, and music director MM Keeravani. At the time of addressing the people, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was almost left tear-eyed. He got emotional while speaking to the audience and offered heartfelt gratitude and thanks to every single viewer who supported the movie. He said that the praise showered on this film by his fellow actors has given him great strength and happiness.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has called the film Bimbisara a new rebirth for him in the industry. Kalyan Ram said that from now on, he will do new films from time to time and will work till the last drop of blood in his body. He also revealed that he was overjoyed and humbled at how the distributors were offering their gratitude to him for delivering them a blockbuster at the time of the dead drain of the theatrical business.

Directed by debutant Mallidi Vashishta, the film stars Catherine and Samyukta Menon in lead roles. The film has fantasy elements including time travel as the core of its plot with the story taking place in two timelines, in the present day and the 5th century BC.

