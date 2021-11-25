Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda To Have Grand Pre-Release Event on November 27

The makers of Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, are preparing for a grand release. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is set to release on December 2. And with the release date approaching, the team has initiated pre-release promotion formalities. The pre-release event of the much-awaited film will take place on November 27 at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. The event will be attended by several popular celebrities.

The film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead. Jagapathi Babu, Shamna Kasim, Srikanth, Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan, and Prabhakar will be also seen in pivotal roles. S. Thaman is giving music to the film. As pre-release promotion formalities, the team has already released a couple of songs.

The fantasy action drama also recently underwent censorship formalities. The crew announced that Akhanda had received a U/A certificate.

The film has already earned blockbuster status, thanks to its pre-release business. The Nizam rights of the film have been sold at a huge price. Leading producer Dil Raju is said to have bought the Nizam rights for Rs 19 crore.

According to reports, the film’s theatrical rights in Telugu states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — are worth Rs. 51 crores, while the Ceded region rights were sold for Rs 12 crore. However, official information in this regard is yet to be known. The makers informed that OTT platform Diney+Hotstar has acquired the digital satellite rights of the film.

The film is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments. With the completion of Akhanda, Balakrishna has started preparing for another project under the direction of Krack fame Gopichand Malineni. The film will be produced by Maitree Movie Makers. Shooting will begin shortly. Shruti Haasan will play the female lead role in the film.

