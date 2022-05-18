Nandamuri Balakrishna Collaborates With Producer Dil Raju, Details Here

Popular Telugu producer Dil Raju, who has worked with almost all of the big Tollywood stars, is yet to make a movie with senior Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi. According to reports, Dil Raju has been attempting to make a movie with Balakrishna for some time, but it has been postponed for unknown reasons. However, there is some progress for the next collaboration of Dil Raju and Balakrishna.

According to sources, Balayya will join filmmaker Anil Ravipudi for a project to be bankrolled by Dil Raju. Screenwrite BVS Ravi has been roped in for this project. Ravi has worked for a few films in the past, all of which garnered mixed reviews.

After working on the first Telugu OTT chat show, ‘NBK’s Unstoppable,’ famous writer BVS Ravi appears to have struck up a rapport with Balakrishna. The popular talk show’s creative consultant was BVS Ravi.

According to Tollywood circles, Ravi has apparently pleased Balayya with his storytelling talents, and they may be collaborating on a feature shortly.

Dil Raju has reported finalised dates with Balayya for this project. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is presently working for Gopichand Malineni’s film and he will start shooting with Ravipudi after this.

Balakrishna is also working on a project with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Balakrishna will begin shooting for Puri’s film after finishing the shoot for Gopichand. In addition, the actor recently finished dubbing for Mike Tyson’s role in Puri Jaganndh’s forthcoming film Liger.

Balakrishna is also said to have a film in the pipeline with director Koratala Siva. For the project, the Tollywood actor will collaborate with Mahesh Babu. Official confirmation on this is awaited.

Akhanda, Balakrishna’s last film, was released on December 2 and became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021. The third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu grossed more than Rs 200 crore globally.

