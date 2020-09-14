Namit Das Tries Recreating Mohammad Rafi’s ‘Badan Pe Sitare’

Actor Namit Das continues with his tryst as a singer and composer, covering hits melodies with his band.

Namit’s latest cover is a rendition of the Bollywood classic “Badan pe sitare lapete huye”, from the Shammi Kapoor-Vyjayanthimala starrer “Prince”. The Mohammad Rafi original was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and written by Hasrat Jaipuri for the 1969 release. Namit has performed the remake with bandmate Anurag Shanker.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and said, “Badan Pe Sitare~Our tribute to the spirit of being “Shammi” One of the edgiest on screen personas to be a part of hindi films or Bollywood as we know it, Shammi Kapoor has inspired not only actors but creators from across the board with his unique performances and style.”

“We take one of his signatures songs and bring down an epic old school funk arrangement on it to give you the ‘pinkmoon’ mix ! Last of the quarantine jams before we get back to our own material starting with a live release this month!,” he added.

On the acting front, Namit is currently shooting for his upcoming film, “Aafat-E-Ishq”.