Naga Chaitanya Says Samantha, He Have Moved On; Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif ‘Woman of My Life’

Naga Chaitanya opened up about the reason behind his silence about the split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He said both of them have already moved on and he doesn’t want to talk about the separation anymore. Speaking with ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Read more: Naga Chaitanya On His Divorce: ‘Samantha Moved On, I Don’t Want to Talk About It More’

Filmmaker Karan Johar responded to a bunch of Twitter users who criticised his ongoing talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. Karan quote tweeted posts of several users who mocked him and his popular chat show and gave epic replies to each one of them in his style. One user called Karan out for asking intrusive questions on the show. “Why everything is about sex sexting and all this time? Don’t you have something worthy to discuss?” Karan replied, “You don’t?”

Read more: Karan Johar’s Epic Reply to User Who Said ‘Koffee With Karan’ Is All About ‘Sex, Sexting This Time’

Amid their divorce, Rajeev Sen lauded his estranged wife Charu Asopa for singlehandedly taking care of unwell Ziana. In his latest vlog, he used good words for his estranged wife. In the vlog, Rajeev revealed that baby Ziana has been unwell for some time, and Charu has been devotedly taking care of her. “I met Ziana in the morning. Mujhe dekh ke bahot khush hui. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood now she is much better,” he said.

Read more: Rajeev Sen Praises Estranged Wife Charu Asopa for Taking Care of Baby Ziana Amid Divorce

Shradha Sharma, best know for her stint in Bigg Boss 5, was in a relationship with Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband and TV actor Raja Chaudhary. The two seemed to be going steady when suddenly they called it quits. Now, Shraddha has opened up about her breakup with the actor. Talking to ETimes, Shradha claimed that Raja Chaudhary was ‘violent’ to her. She said, “Raja is a man with a very good heart. But he had a drinking problem, which I couldn’t take. He drank a lot. Plus, after drinks, he tended to get violent. I want to lead a peaceful life.”

Read more: Shradha Sharma On Breakup with Raja Chaudhary: ‘He Had Drinking Problem, Tended to Get Violent’

Vicky Kaushal is a proud husband. The actor took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for his wife, actress-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif, whose beauty line Kay Beauty won ‘brand of the year’ honour at a recent awards ceremony. Katrina reposted an Instagram post of Vogue India on her official account and shared the happy news with her fans. Taking to the comments section, Vicky wrote, “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful”. Vicky also reshared Katrina’s post on his Instagram story alongside red heart emojis.

Read more: Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif ‘Woman of My Life’ As Kay Beauty Wins ‘Brand of the Year’ Award

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here