Naga Chaitanya Reportedly Dating Sobhita Dhulipala; Farhan to Narrate Don 3 Script to SRK Soon?

Naga Chaitanya, after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is reportedly dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to a source quoted by a portal, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car,” the source said.

Don 3 has been grabbing headlines ever since Ronnie Screwvala announced that Farhan Akhtar is working on a new script. The report was further fuelled after Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and added a Don reference to the caption. It has been reported that Farhan will be giving a narration to SRK once the screenplay is locked.

RRR actor Ram Charan might be making a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A source quoted by an entertainment portal revealed, “Salman Khan was shooting for a larger-than-life song yesterday in Hyderabad when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then when they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It’s an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram’s camaraderie in it is to look out for.”

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The action flick has grossed over Rs 360 crore at the box office. Trade analysts believe that the film will easily cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. The film has even broken the box office collection record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. While Baahubali 2 minted Rs 146 crore in Tamil Nadu, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already collected more than Rs 150 crore in the state.

Maniesh Paul had a funny reaction when asked about Kamaal R Khan’s box office prediction that Jugjugg Jeeyo would be a flop and will hardly earn Rs 2-3 crores on its opening day. Reacting to the tweet at an event in Delhi, Maniesh Paul said that the perfect answer to this question can only be ‘Moving on…’

