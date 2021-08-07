Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Kissing Scene with Dharmendra in ‘Life In A Metro’: They are Old Lovers

Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi is soon going to make a comeback on the big screen. In a recent Instagram post, the actress had also shared her excitement about returning to the films after a decade.

Along with a selfie, she wrote, “Reading a film script after ages. Off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am so looking forward to a creative medium.”

The veteran actress is best known for her roles in films like Major Saab, Life In A Metro, Guzaarish, Yamla Pagla Deewan among others. During her career, she has worked with prominent actors like Mammootty, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor among others.

In an interview with ETimes, Nafisa opened up about her kissing scene with veteran actor Dharmendra in Life In A Metro. Emphasising the importance of the scene, the actress said that the story was about two senior friends who have met after many years. The friends were basically old lovers and it was more about a lifetime of romance. So, the scene demanded it. She mentioned that Anurag Basu, the director of the 2007 film, convinced her about how important the particular scene was, and so she decided to go ahead with it.

Describing the impact of the scene and the film, she revealed that once a young girl had come up to her and to mention how she hadn’t let her mother re-marry after becoming a widow but the film changed her view. The girl eventually ended up helping her mother in finding a suitable life partner. Nafisa added that she is happy to have been a part of interesting scripts and specifically feels that Life In A Metro was a beautifully directed movie.

Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, late Irrfan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, Sharman Joshi, and Kangana Ranaut were also part of the film.The multi-starrer movie was written by Sanjeev Dutta and was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

