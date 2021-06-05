Naagin Actor Pearl V Puri Arrested on Charges of Rape of a Minor

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a minor. He was arrested from Mumbai’s Vasai area. Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.” The actor is remanded in police custody by Vasai court, according to Patil.

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri’s Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani has come out in his support by calling the news “nonsensical”. Her post has been liked by popular TV star Surbhi Jyoti, who starred opposite Pearl in Naagin 3. Anita wrote, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true… canNOT be true… all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.”

Pearl is known for starring in Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha, and Bepanah Pyaar. He was last seen on Brahmarakshas 2, in which he played Angad Mehra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here