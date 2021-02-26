My Mood Dictates My Fashion Choices, Says Sharad Malhotra

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who recently achieved two million followers on Instagram, has often floored fans with his fashion choices. His jackets, particularly, are a huge hit with his admirers.

“I love jackets. I’m particular about what I wear and my mood sort of dictates my choice of clothes. Keeping it simple yet fashionable is what I prefer. My choice is governed by comfort. Having a fashion designer wife is a plus (laughs softly). Ripci (his wife) is my go-to person every time I need any help,” says Sharad.

Recently seen in the show Naagin 5, the actor is right now planning his next career move.

“I am reading scripts and discussing projects. I have liked two to three things but have not signed up on anything as of now. Talks are on, let’s see what falls into place,” he claims, adding that he is open to TV, films and web shows. He has been approached for music videos, too.

“An artiste just needs a platform and an audience. I don’t want to restrict myself into just one medium but explore everything that is challenging and exciting that comes my way. I enjoy performing different characters having different shades. If the story and my part are good enough, I can even perform on the streets and entertain my audience. I value the art more than everything else,” he says.

He recently went to Dubai with his wife to rejuvenate. Talking about his holiday, he says: “Holidays gets the best out of me. This time around things were different. We all were stuck at home, not sure when we could go for a vacation. So this holiday was special. I love visiting Dubai not just because of how beautiful and welcoming it is but also for my fans in the city.”