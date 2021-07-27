My Male Friends Feel Tiger Shroff’s Remuneration Should be More Than His Female Co-stars

Addressing the pay disparity in Bollywood, actress Kriti Sanon said that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself. In the same interview, she revealed that her male friends and fans feel that her debut film Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff should be paid more.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, “I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. But, having said that, I do believe that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself. My point is that a man doesn’t have to do it by doing a male-centric film, but sometimes a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film and say that this is the audience that she has pulled in.”

She continued, “But sometimes my male friends and fans feel that if a Tiger Shroff can pull so many audiences then, of course, his remuneration should be more. But the problem is ki humari society itni zyada patriarchal hai ki woh (our society is very patriarchal) level is too much.”

Meanwhile, Kriti’s film Mimi, which was originally slated to release on July 30, released on Monday evening on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

