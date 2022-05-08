Munawar Faruqui Wins Show After Getting Kangana Ranaut’s Vote

The first-ever season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has now come to an end. The show’s Badass Finale was held on Saturday night in which comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. He not only received 18 lakh votes from the audience but also won the host Kangana Ranaut’s vote to win the show.

Handing over the trophy to Munawar Faruqui, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that he truly deserved it. Apart from the trophy, Munawar has also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

The show’s producer Ekta Kapoor also took to social media to congratulate the winner. She dropped a video in which Kangana was seen announcing the winner of the show. “Mirror mirror on d wall who is d ‘fair’est of them all !!! Meet @munawar.faruqui who got 18 lac votes and @kanganaranaut vote too!!! THE V FIRST WINNER OF #lockupp JAI MATA DI,” she wrote. While Munawar has won the show, Payal Rohatgi is the first runner up followed by Anjali Arora.

After the ‘Badass Finale’, Anjali Arora was spotted by the paparazzi when she congratulated Munawar. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, during the finale, Kangana also announced how Prince Narula was never a contestant. She mentioned that Prince was sent inside the show only as a troublemaker and was never a contestant. Kangana further added that Prince has bagged a big project with Alt Balaji, instead of winning the Lock Upp trophy.

Earlier during the finale episode, Kangana Ranaut asked Munawar’s sister about Payal Rohatgi’s game and she praised Payal. Following this, Kangana asked Sangram about Munawar when he said, “It didn’t look like he’d go ahead, but he has come forward. Both Payal and Munawar played in their own ways.”

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Munawar Faruqui will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As per a report in Indian Express, Munawar’s team has already approved the contract and the comedian will sign it now.

