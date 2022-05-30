Munawar Faruqui Says His Hands Were Shaking After Hearing Sidhu Moose Wala’s Death News

The singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s death Sunday evening came as a shock to the entire nation. From politics to the film and music fraternity, people have come out to express their shock and disbelief. Fans, too, are left heartbroken. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had a standup show yesterday in Mumbai was talking to the paparazzi before getting up on the stage and said that he would have gone home and slept crying if he didn’t have the show.

When he was asked about his death, Munawar said that his hands were shaking after hearing the news. He also called him a legend.

Watch the video here:

Munawar also took to his social media handle to write, “Haath kaanp rahe he yeh post karte waqt🙏🏼 Big loss 🙏🏼 RIP paaji.”

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The news of the singer’s shocking death has left his fans and industry colleagues in grief. From comedian Kapil Sharma to actress Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and singer Harshdeep Kaur, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Among others, Bigg Boss fame and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, television actor Aly Goni, singer Vishal Dadlani, and Armaan Malik also wished strength to the late singer’s family.

Sidhu Moose Wala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high”. Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend”, “Devil”, “Just listen”, “Tibeyan da putt”, “Jatt da muqabala”, “Brown Boys” and “Hathyar” among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride”.

