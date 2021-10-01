Mumtaz Appearance Cancelled Due to Huge Amount Demand

Legendary actress Mumtaz will not appear on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. While the fans of the actress and the viewers of the show were excited to witness this special episode, things now seem to have taken a different turn. Reportedly, Mumtaz has asked for hefty amount for her appearance on the show.

As per ETimes report, the broadcasters of the show felt that the demand made was too much and hence the channel did not oblige. As informed by a source, the actress has asked for money somewhere in the range of 40-50 lakh rupees. The source further said that the channel felt it to be too much but it is their loss since Mumtaz is an extremely popular actress. The source went to add that this would have been the first time when the actress would have made an appearance on a show like this on national television.

The legendary actress recently made to the headlines owing to her reunion with Dharmendra. The two have worked together in some films, which include Loafer and Jheel Ke Us Parr. The picture of the reunion went viral on social media. Mumtaz and her sister paid a visit to Dharmendra’s house where they were welcomed by Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur.

As much as people love old Indian movies, they enjoy knowing about the old stars as well and this is one of the reasons that such reunions excite fans a lot.

