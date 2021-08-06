Mukul Roy Commits Faux Pas, Saffron Party Greets it with Glee

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who had crossed over to the party days after winning from Krishnanagar North assembly seat on BJP ticket, Friday left reporters stunned when he commented that the saffron party will win the coming by-poll in the state. Realising his faux pas, Roy immediately corrected himself saying he actually meant the TMC.

His comment was greeted with glee by BJP, which said that he had “unwittingly spoken the truth”. Roy first told reporters at the TMC office during a visit to the constituency, “The BJP will win convincingly in the assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that.” Even as there was stunned bewilderment among those present, the former railway minister quickly corrected himself and said “the Trinamool Congress will undoubtedly win the by-elections. BJP will be trounced. “The ‘Maa Mati Manush’ party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well.

“BJP will be nowhere in the state. They will be decimated. Mamata Banerjee will continue to helm Bengal,” he added. Roy had defected from TMC, with which he had been associated since its inception, to BJP in 2018 following differences with its supremo Mamata Banerjee and played an active role in the saffron party’s Lok Sabha win in 2019. He had returned to TMC shortly after his victory from Krishnanagar North as a BJP candidate in May this year.

BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said “Mukulda has betrayed his voters in Krishnanagar North. He has lost his credibility. But he has spoken the truth. The truth has perhaps come from his mouth as he is under tremendous mental stress,” Bhattacharya said adding BJP will continue to press for Roy’s disqualification as MLA.

A TMC leader of Nadia district said “Mukulda had inadvertently referred to BJP first which was a slip of tongue. He actually meant TMC will handsomely in the next by-poll. He also said BJP will be nowhere.” .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here