Muhurat, Significance and Other Details

Every lunar month has two Chaturthi Tithis which are devoted to Lord Ganesha. According to the Hindu calendar, Vinayaka Chaturthi comes after Amavasya or new moon during Shukla Paksha. However, Vinayaka Chaturthi which falls in the month of Bhadrapada is considered the most significant one and is known as Ganesha Chaturthi. Devotees observe a day-long fast on Chaturthi Tithi in order to impress the lord and get their wishes fulfilled. Here are the details one needs to know about this auspicious day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Date

Vinayaka Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, April 16, to celebrate the monthly birth date of Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Timings

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03:27 pm on April 15 and will conclude at 06:05 pm on April 16.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Puja Muhurat

According to the Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar, Ganesha Puja on Vinayaka Chaturthi is performed during the afternoon. The puja shubh muhurat is between 11:04 am to 01:38 pm (02 hours 34 mins) on April 16.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Significance

Lord Ganesh is known as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune and is worshipped before the beginning of any new venture. He is also known by the name Vighnaharta which means the one who removes all kinds of obstacles and hindrances. Devotees observe a day-long fast or vrat on this day and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. They pray to the Lord to remove all the obstacles they have in their life and showered them with knowledge and wisdom.

Vinakaya Chaturthi: Vrat rules

1. Devotees are required to get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

2. Next, they have to take Sankalpa which is a kind of pledge that they will observe the vrat sincerely and pure heartedly.

3. Offering Panchamrit, Chandan paste, flowers, kumkum, incense sticks, modaks etc to Lord Ganesha.

4. Devotees can read the Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing aarti and distribute the modaks as prasad.

5. Do not consume foods containing onion, garlic and meat. People can have fruits, milk and other vrat foods.

