Muharram 2020: History Behind Observance of the Mourning Day and the Battle of Karbala

The month of Muharram marks a period of intense grief. The month observes Muharram as a mark of mourning the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, also known to many as the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Muharram is the one of the four sacred months for the Muslims across the globe. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad completed his journey from Mecca to Medina during this month.

It is also believed that it was in the month of Muharram when Hussain Ibn Ali and his family and followers were tortured and killed by the army of Yazid I at the Battle of Karbala, which took place in 680 AD. It is believed that it was after the death of Imam Hussain that the Muslim community was divided into Shia and Sunni sects.

To observe mourning on the loss, many Muslims observe partial fasts. The members of the Shia community usually wear black clothes.

The mourning period starts from the first night of Muharram and goes on for ten consecutive nights.

This year, due to the spread of COVID-19, people will mourn the period by offering prayers at their homes. The Supreme Court has refused permission to take out Muharram processions due to the pandemic.

The most important day of the month of Muharram in the Islamic lunar calendar is Ashura, which will fall on Sunday, August 30 this year. Ashura also marks the day when Musa (or Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God.