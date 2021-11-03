MS Dhoni to Appear in Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi? Gulshan Grover Sparks Rumours

Ahead of Sooryavanshi’s release, fans are left wondering whether a famous cricketer would be making a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film. Yes, you heard that right. Earlier in the day, Gulshan Grover shared a photo from the sets of the film with cricketing legend MS Dhoni. This is what left fans wondering whether the Indian cricketer would be making a cameo in the Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer film. Captioning the photo, the actor wrote, “On the sets of #Sooryavanshi with brother @msdhoni. What? Is MS Dhoni acting in the film or happened to filming in the same studio? @akshaykumar.”

His ambiguous caption further teased fans about his appearance. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s cop drama is the first big production to hit the theatre after the screens reopened in Maharasthra. It was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on March 24, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns delayed the release by almost one and a half years. All said and done, Sooryavanshi is now releasing worldwide on November 5 and is expected to revive the film business in India.

The film will also see special cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who appeared in Shetty’s previous cop dramas- Singham and Simba respectively.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sooryavanshi will be one of the widest overseas releases for both Akshay and Rohit. The action drama is apparently being released on more than 1000 screens outside India. Even in the domestic market, Sooryavanshi will be the biggest release since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, November 3, the makers released the third song from the film, Najaa.

