Mrunal Thakur’s is setting screens on fire in this sizzling black gown

Mrunal Thakur is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Dhamaka, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress, who has received several plaudits for her skills, is gradually and steadily cementing a place in the hearts of the people. Along with her movies, Mrunal’s sartorial choices are also the talk of the town. The Toofan actress is a real fashionista, who knows how to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Don’t believe us? See yourself.

Mrunal recently did a shoot with a leading magazine. And, the pictures made their way to the Internet. From a all-black gown to a multi-coloured number, the actress has nailed each and every look like a pro. Only Mrunal can carry this thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline. Agree? The actress looks like a vision. The two-layered diamond necklace has amplified the overall appearance.

This black sheer body-hugging gown with a sequined pattern is just made for Mrunal. Her dewy make-up and sweetheart neckline have glammed up the look. She captioned the picture, “Ready for Dhamaka?”

Mrunal’s vibrant attitude has complemented the off-shoulder multi-colored gown with abstract designs and ruffle embellishments. Her statement earrings were the picture’s crowning glory.

Mrunal eradicated our midweek blues in this neon green crop top with bishop sleeves and matched it with contrasting white high-waisted pants. Her strappy heels added an extra charm to her persona.

What do you think about the sizzling looks of Mrunal?

