Mritunjoy Dev Nath: A Bangladeshi Digital Marketer-Entrepreneur

At a time when most 18-year-olds are worried about their Standard 12th results and entrance examinations, there is one young man, who is busy creating social media history! His name is Mritunjoy Dev Nath and he has a steady fan following on social media.

What makes him unique is not just his age but also the fact that he is taking his studies as seriously as his ‘career.’ He is working towards achieving his dream.

Mritunjoy, a young Digital marketer & social media influencer. But he is busy with a lot of other things too! The social media platform comes in handy for him to help with a variety of campaigns across the industry spectrum. Doing so, he has built a name for himself and is generating revenue too.

He also employs his skills to market Music across the social media sites. Due to this, his circle of influence has gone up many notches and there has been a rise in number of followers. And what should one do to become a popular Digital marketer & social media influencer?

Mritunjoy Nath advises, “Invest in yourself. Take risks. Learn from mistakes or atleast, show regret working along with one who does.” Besides influencing his followers and marketing movies, Mritunjoy also works with foreign companies, helping them find a base in Bangladesh.

Mritunjoy Dev Nath treats social media as a gateway to showcasing one’s skills and ability to earn revenue and find a purpose in life.

However, he makes it clear that before getting influenced by the glamorous side of social media blogging, youngsters should create a sturdy base for themselves, which they can fall back upon.