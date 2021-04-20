Movies That Young Adults Can Watch During The Lockdown

Adolescence or teenage is a time of change, raging hormones, exciting discoveries and transformative tough life lessons that propel a child towards adulthood. Countless films deal with various aspects of teenage life. Mentioned below are five such must-watch films.

Rockford (1999)

This cult adolescent drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor tells the story of Raju (Rohan Dey), who is sent to an all-male boarding school. The coming-of-age film explores Raju’s growth as he makes friends with two classmates, a PT teacher (Kukunoor), falls in love and learns about the harmful consequences of jealousy and lies.

Udaan (2010)

Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut, Udaan, achieved tremendous critical acclaim upon its original release, both in India and abroad. It is a story about a teenager named Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) who harbours the passion to become a writer while being forced to endure physical and mental abuse by his alcoholic father Bhairav Singh (Ronit Roy), who wants him to work in his factory. Both Barmecha and Roy received praise for their performances.

Open Tee Bioscope (2015)

Singer and lyricist Anindya Chatterjee of Bengali band Chandrabindoo, began his directing career with his coming-of-age Bengali language film that reminisces the various facets of growing up in North Kolkata bylanes, in the 1990s. He does so through the exploration of friendships, family struggles, adolescent romance, television antennas and of course football.

The Karate Kid (1984)

One of the most beloved teenage dramas about martial arts from Hollywood, this John G. Avildsen film tells the story of a bullied teenager, Daniel LaRusso, who is taught martial arts by a man named Mr Miyagi. During the course of the film, LaRusso learns not just karate, but also valuable life lessons.

Lady Bird (2017)

Actress Greta Gerwig made her solo directing debut with this Academy Award-nominated film. Saoirse Ronan stars as Christine McPherson, a rebellious teenager who begins to distance herself from her family and eventually her close friends to seek out new experiences, on the cusp of adulthood.

