Movies Choreographed by the King of Contemporary Dance

Terence Lewis, the suave dancer-choreographer is one of the very familiar, well-known names in the field of contemporary dancing. Lewis is the first Indian to represent India in Vienna, Austria and procure the dance WEB Europe Scholarship. Having mastery and finesse in a myriad range of dance styles- jazz, ballet, classical, Indian folk and neo-classical, Lewis has choreographed in over 25 movies. The master has been in the judges’ panel of Nach Baliye and Dance India Dance.

Wishing the amazing choreographer a very happy birthday, let’s take a look at the top 5 films choreographed by him:

Lagaan: Once upon a time in India: Terence has some outstanding dance moves that stun viewers every time. He had received the American Choreography Award in 2002 for his choreography in Lagaan. He was quoted saying in an interview that he had learnt a lot from his fellow choreographers Ganesh Hegde, Raju Khan, and Saroj Khan in the movie Lagaan.

Goliyon ki raasleela-Ram-Leela: The ace choreographer lent his charming steps to the iconic song Ang Laga de re, making Deepika and Ranveer look sensuous through every dance move. The song was shot in a magical manner, involving graceful turns, and skilled contemporary steps.

Naach: He took Bollywood by storm through his avant-garde choreography in Naach. His exceptional dance moves rendered this movie a unique touch. This Ram Gopal Varma movie was entirely based on the story of a budding choreographer.

Aisha: Terence had said he was very excited to choreograph for this movie starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Amrita Puri, Cyrus, and Lis Haydon. Apparently the handsome man had a great time working on songs of Aisha and the opening song, Suno Aisha. It was a fun, situational song that was choreographed using freestyle.

Jhankar Beats: Lewis had choreographed for this musical comedy movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It featured Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Riya Sen, Sanjay Suri, Shayan Munshi.

