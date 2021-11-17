Mouni Roy’s Bikini Pics are Here to Set the Internet on Fire

Mouni Roy is sharing her hump day blues as she reminisces about her Maldives vacation. The actress shared a series of pictures from an undisclosed Maldivian island, which she visited earlier this year in August. One of the snapshots from Mouni’s summer getaway showed her in a black bikini. The actress wore a straw hat as she rested a book on her lap and took a selfie.

Swiping left on the recent Instagram post shared by Mouni, viewers saw her in a bright yellow bikini as she rested on a mesh-like lounging space over the clear turquoise waters of the Indian ocean. The actress was seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses as she posed for the camera. The last picture in the Instagram post featured Mouni in her black bikini top taking a stroll on the beach where she took a selfie. The ocean with myriad shades of blue was also captured in the background of the picture. As she posted the pictures from her Maldives trip, Mouni expressed her state of mind with a hashtag which read, “Can I be here please.”

Mouni’s love affair with Maldives is visible in her previous posts on Instagram as well. The actress had flown to the tourist destination back in August from where she shared some of her glamorous beach looks with her followers. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, Mouni was dressed in a grey bikini and gold sarong. The actress had styled her hair in two braids and described her look as, “Footloose and fancy free.”

The following post featured the actress in some other snapshots in the same beach wear as she described herself as, “just a happy island girl right now.”

The actress, who is also into meditation and spirituality, posted a video of rolling waves in the Indian Ocean. Expressing her experience of meditating amidst the calming beach of Maldivian island, Mouni had written in the caption, “Waking up to the sea waves creating music. This has been the meditation/kriya spot the last five days and cannot explain in words how peaceful and blissed out it feels first thing every morning.”

