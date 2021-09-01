Mouni Roy Shares Stunning Photos in White Dress, Fans Go Crazy

Mouni Roy, the actress known for the role of Naagin on Indian Television, is making her fans go crazy with her pictures these days. Recently she has shared some pictures of her in a white ensemble from a photoshoot. These photos of the gorgeous actress are going viral on the internet.

Mouni’s fans are appreciating her figure and fitness and the actress is of course looking very hot in these pictures. The photos have been shared by Mouni on her official Instagram handle. The pictures are receiving a number of comments from the fans and her friends from the industry. Actress Alisha Singh commented “Sundori” and Teejay Sindhu said Wow and added if only they could live in such clothes. While one of the fans wrote “Ur sooo hot ma’am”, another wrote “Awesome”. In one of the Photos the beautiful long earrings of the actress are attracting people’s attention.

The pictures have been posted in two sets. The first post shared has three pictures and in the caption the actress has written “Give back to Gaia”. In the second post there are four pictures and, in the caption, Mouni has said that the end can be the most fitting part of the story but the journey though. Mouni remains very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with her admirers. She does not leave any chance to remain connected with her fans and makes them go crazy with her glamourous looks.

Recently Mouni’s vacation photos from Maldives too created a buzz. The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here