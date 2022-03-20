Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Sexy Bikini as She Poses With Friend, See Their Beach Pics

Actress Mouni Roy knows how to raise fashion standards with her Instagram posts. After treating her fans with her first Holi pictures with Suraj Nambiar after their wedding, the Naagin actress dropped a couple of photos from her beach vacay and we can’t take her eyes away from her. She was also joined by her friends. On Saturday morning, she had shared a boomerang video of her lying by the pool dressed in a grey coloured bikini. In the next photo, she posed with her friend by the pool. She also gave more glimpses of her vacation which featured her friend and delicacies.

Take a look at the photos:

Mouni also shared a photo of her donning a large hat which she captioned ad, “Belle of the ball 😜

#FootLooseAndFancyFree.” In another post, she shared a photo of her in a green dress, posing by the beach. She also shared a couple of snaps from their hotel and a video of the sea.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged vows in Bengali and Malayali traditions. Mouni and Suraj looked absolutely stunning in their wedding outfits. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Mouni’s close friend Mandira Bedi, Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia among others. Several pictures and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies also went viral on social media.

Talking about Mouni’s work, fans last saw her in comedy-drama Velle which featured Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Next, she will be seen in the much-anticipated action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukherji directorial also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

