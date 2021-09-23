Mouni Roy is Enjoying the City of Amsterdam; See Latest Pictures

Since the Covid-19 limitations were enforced in India in March 2020, everyone’s vacation plans went on indefinite hold. As we remain trapped inside our homes, the only thing many of us must be thinking about is getting out as soon as Covid-19 is under control. We may even be following certain Instagram travel pages that show us destinations across the world that we can explore. However, the true trip lookbook that you should see belongs to the gorgeous Mouni Roy’s Netherlands tour.

Roy’s interests include being trendy and travelling the world. She has been to locations such as Miami, Singapore, and Dubai. She has also visited Indian destinations such as Kullu Manali and Goa.

Mouni Roy Jets Off To Next Holiday Destination In Style, Takes Over Amsterdam In Sexy LBD

Most recently she has been wandering the streets of the Netherlands, having been bitten by the travel bug. The actress has posted photos from her trip to Amsterdam on Instagram. Roy looks as stunning as ever in a little black dress. Her knee-high black leather boots, black purse and a buttoned-down long blazer add to her overall charm.

She captioned her picture, “Transponded to the Dam”. In response to her travel diary from Amsterdam, actor Karan Tacker felt jealous and left a remark saying, “You are travelling again. I am very jealous”, while the rumoured KKK11 winner Arjun Bijlani left an encrypted message asking her not to forget the promise. Film director Siddharth Malhotra also called the diva a “Jet-setter”.

Roy’s beautiful features never fail to wow her fans. With her throwback photos from her Maldives holiday, she raised the mercury level. While Roy is dressed in a marine blue layered gown, her look is accentuated by her use of minimal make-up. A vibrant tropical setting, a beachy scene, and a crystal clear sea make her look nothing less than a mermaid dressed like a daydream.

Roy will next be seen portraying the role of Damyanti in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. The actress will be sharing screens with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

