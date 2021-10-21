Mouni Roy Channels Her Inner Spiritual Side in Kerala, See Her Photos

Actress Mouni Roy recently visited Mata Amritanandamayi in Kerala. The actress spent some peaceful time with the Indian spiritual leader also known as Amma. Mouni was seen in a traditional saree as she posed with Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha idols. Mouni is the ultimate epitome of grace and elegance in the red and golden Banarasi saree. She added a pair of statement earrings and a golden choker. In the second picture shared by the actress on Instagram, she is seen dressed in a printed saree, praying with folded hands in front of Goddess Kali. While sharing the post, Mouni wrote in the caption, “Be the embodiment of LOVE; rest is confetti.”

Before this, Mouni shared a series of stills posing in a beautiful floral saree. Alongside the post, she wrote, “sea on the right, backwaters on the left; green as far as S can see”

Mouni marked Durga Puja last week away from home. She shared glimpses from the festivities wherein she looked simply stunning. For the special occasion, she wore an off-white saree paired with statement jewellery.

After she revealed her OOTD for Ashtami, which is the eighth day of Navaratri, Mouni gave a peek of some pandal hopping. Mouni captioned the post, “Shubho Maadurgaashtami”

Known for her performance in television serials like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin, Mouni debuted in Bollywood with the film Gold. Mouni has also starred in Made In China and Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham. Her last screen outing was the web series London Confidential. The show which also starred Purab Kohli streamed on ZEE5. Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The first of the fantasy trilogy will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

